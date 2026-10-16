Founder & CEO

Repurpose

Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Executive or Founder

Since launching Repurpose in 2010, Founder and CEO Lauren Gropper has grown a single compostable cup into a national line of plant-based household essentials. She came to the business from sustainability consulting for architecture firms, Fortune 100 companies and film productions, where the daily volume of disposable plastic inspired the company. Today its compostable tableware, food storage, waste bags and bamboo paper products sell at Costco, Target, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and Amazon, along with thousands of independent retailers. Repurpose pioneered PFAS-free compostable products, and over the past two years Gropper has driven national retail expansion and innovation across multiple categories despite inflation and supply chain disruption. She sits on the Good Dye Young Board. ACG Los Angeles recently honored Repurpose with its Green Award for Excellence in Sustainable Business.

