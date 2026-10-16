Co-Founder

Project ReWear

Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Executive or Founder

With Project ReWear named a 2026 Pacific Coast Business Times Spirit of Small Business Award winner, co-founder Linda Young runs a circular fashion company in Thousand Oaks. She brings 20 years in retail management, merchandising and operations, plus six years as board president of a California nonprofit thrift organization. Young and Kimberly Lau opened the company in December 2024, linking resale, donation and redistribution. Its Landfill Project weighs every item sold in store, online and at WEARhouse events, while its Don8 Project logs donations by weight. A Community Rack gives free clothing to families in need, and partners such as Bundles of Kindness help clothe people experiencing homelessness. Project ReWear’s May 2026 WEARhouse event drew more than 450 attendees and diverted 2,538 pounds of textiles in two days.

