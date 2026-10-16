Los Angeles Office Managing Shareholder

Carlton Fields

Legal Services

After securing an appellate win that preserved Johnson & Johnson’s Tylenol Rapid Release marketing, Mark A. Neubauer is the Los Angeles office managing shareholder at Carlton Fields. The office’s founding leader, he has tried cases nationwide for nearly 50 years. Neubauer is lead litigation counsel to Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and CooperVision in consumer class actions. His preemption strategy in the Tylenol case produced the first appellate ruling on such claims. For Louis Vuitton, he won a landmark anti-SLAPP appellate decision that dismissed a malicious prosecution suit and recovered attorneys’ fees. A past editor-in-chief of the ABA’s Litigation Journal, Neubauer sits on a federal magistrate judge merit selection panel.