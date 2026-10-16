Senior Vice President

Citi

Bankers/Lenders

As a senior vice president in Citi Commercial Bank, Martina Ciarrocchi advises founder-led, family-owned, private equity-backed and multinational companies across the West Coast. Across a 17-year banking career, she spent nearly 12 years at Wells Fargo in London and Los Angeles covering large European corporates and companies with complex cross-border banking needs. Ciarrocchi then managed multinational relationships across Southern California as a global relationship manager in HSBC’s Corporate and Institutional Banking unit. That international background now shapes her work with founders, management teams and private equity sponsors on capital raises, refinancings, acquisitions, ownership transitions and cross-border expansion. She is active in Citi’s Women’s Network, supporting the advancement of women in banking. Since joining Citi in December 2025, Ciarrocchi has supported a client through a successful initial public offering.