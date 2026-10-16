Partner

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Legal Services

As a partner who chairs Loeb & Loeb LLP’s Luxury Brands group, Melanie Howard co-chairs its Advanced Media and Technology Department and leads its IP Protection practice. She advises global luxury, retail and beauty companies on brand protection, advertising, privacy and artificial intelligence. Howard counsels SuperOrdinaryCo, the accelerator behind Drunk Elephant and The Ordinary, on trademark strategy and represents Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman following Saks Global’s $2.7-billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group. She is defending Patrick Mahomes II and Travis Kelce in a federal trademark suit tied to Kansas City steakhouse 1587 Prime. Howard provides pro bono counsel to Dress for Success and serves as board secretary of Saving Innocence, which serves trafficking survivors.

