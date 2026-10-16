Managing Director & Co-Founder

Moelis & Company

Investment Banking

A co-founder and managing director of Moelis & Company, Michele Miyakawa heads the firm’s beauty and personal care and high-growth direct-to-consumer groups. Over more than 25 years, she has advised beauty, wellness and retail clients on M&A, IPOs, capital raises and restructurings. Recent mandates include European Wax Center’s $640-million sale to General Atlantic, 23andMe’s Section 363 sale to TTAM Research Institute and True Classic Tees’ first institutional funding round. Miyakawa has held senior roles at the firm, including chief operating officer of Global Advisory, and helped build its operational infrastructure, contributed to its 2014 IPO and established its analyst and associate banking program. In 2022, she joined the Japanese American National Museum’s Board of Governors. She also advised Hailey Bieber’s Rhode on its $1-billion sale to e.l.f. Beauty, which closed in August 2025.