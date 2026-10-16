Office Managing Director

CBIZ

Accounting Firm

CBIZ Office Managing Director Nick Antonian leads the Los Angeles office’s Assurance practice, drawing on 25 years with the firm serving California’s consumer products, retail, manufacturing, logistics and aviation companies. A shareholder and co-leader of Consumer and Industrial Products for CBIZ’s West Region, he advises closely held and private equity-backed companies from startup funding through mergers, acquisitions and exits. Antonian heads the office’s real estate practice and holds a California real estate license he applies to clients’ retail and commercial property portfolios. Over the past two years, he has guided clients through capital raises, cross-border expansions and audit readiness. He serves on the board of The Groundlings Theatre and School. Under Antonian’s co-leadership of the CBIZ Consumer Products and Retail Symposium, executive participation at the Los Angeles event has doubled.

