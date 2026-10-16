Co-Founder & Partner

Monogram Capital Partners

Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

Monogram Capital Partners Co-Founder and Partner Oliver Uhl Nordlinger invests across consumer categories, concentrating on beauty, personal care and wellness. He has led investments in and acquisitions of Beach House Group, D.S. & Durga, Violette_FR, Live Tinted, Luckyscent, Tru Fragrance and Prime Matter Labs. Nordlinger sits on the boards of each of those companies along with Noyz, Pattern Beauty, BÉIS, Foundry and Dig Inn and serves as a board observer at Mixlab. Earlier, he was a vice president at Leonard Green & Partners, an associate at Bain Capital and a senior associate consultant at Bain & Company. A Harvard Business School graduate, he recently joined the national board of nonprofit Playworks. Twelve years after Nordlinger co-founded it, Monogram oversees about $2 billion in regulatory assets under management.

