Partner & Chair of Food, Beverage and Hospitality Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Legal Services

Pooja S. Nair is a partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP and chair of its Food, Beverage and Hospitality Department. She serves as lead trial counsel in bet-the-company disputes for food and beverage, consumer products and hospitality clients and conducts sensitive internal investigations into fraud and trade secret theft. Nair previously led the Food and Beverage Practice Group at TroyGould. She recently defended a shapewear company through class certification in a deceptive pricing case before settling at mediation and resolved a California privacy mass arbitration for a consumer products company. She sits on the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Board and chairs its Economic Development Council. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Nair a Minority Leader of Influence in 2024 and a Leader of Influence among litigators in 2025.