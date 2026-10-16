Partner

Venable LLP

Legal Services

Venable LLP Partner Rebecca Horton guides technology, consumer and retail companies through high-stakes intellectual property disputes, drawing on experience in more than 20 trials. Within two weeks of a cyberattack that disrupted a video game studio’s operations, she secured emergency relief and then a preliminary injunction that restored the client’s business. In a Southern District of California trademark and copyright case over golf statistics software, Horton won dismissal with prejudice of three of five claims at the pleading stage before driving a resolution. She serves on the San Francisco Intellectual Property Association Advisory Board. In another copyright matter, she cut the plaintiff’s monetary demands by 80% before any responsive pleading was due. Horton writes and speaks on artificial intelligence and IP and leads Venable’s San Francisco women’s group.

