Partner

K&L Gates

Legal Services

Ronie M. Schmelz is a K&L Gates partner who counsels cosmetics, personal care, food, dietary supplement and household goods companies on regulatory compliance and advertising. She joined the firm’s Los Angeles office in 2023, bringing experience with federal food and drug law, FTC requirements and Proposition 65. Schmelz has recently briefed the Japan Cosmetic Industry Association, Society of Cosmetic Chemists and National Aerosol Association on topics including implementation of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act. She chairs the board of the Independent Beauty Association, leads the Legal and Regulatory Committee of Beauty Industry West and is a founding board member of the Bay Area Beauty Association. Schmelz also serves on the Living Beauty Cancer Foundation Board and has advised consumer brands for 39 years.

