Partner

Sheppard

Legal Services

Samantha Hardy is a partner at Sheppard and co-leader of its Retail, Fashion and Beauty Industry team, which numbers more than 90 attorneys. A labor and employment lawyer for 28 years, 26 of them at the firm, she counsels retailers including Lovesac, Hot Topic and Ralph Lauren on personnel policies. Hardy defends these clients in high-stakes class, PAGA representative and FLSA collective actions, along with discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination claims. Her transaction work covers employment due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, including helping Chobani transition a coffee brand’s retail stores and more than 900 employees. She is the pro bono coordinator for the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Hardy has served National Retail Federation members as a subject matter expert for 20 years.

