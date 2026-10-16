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Greenberg Glusker LLP

Legal Services

Counsel to more than 100 consumer-facing companies, Sedina L. Banks is a partner in the Environmental Law Group at Greenberg Glusker LLP. Her 23-year practice covers Proposition 65, FDA and FTC labeling rules, cosmetics regulation, recalls and environmental marketing, and she defends companies against consumer protection claims under California law. Banks has steered clients through California’s PFAS restrictions on textiles and cosmetics and first-in-the-nation extended producer responsibility deadlines for packaging and textiles. Her recent work has appeared in Bloomberg Law and the Los Angeles Business Journal. She holds seats on the advisory board of the Claremont McKenna-affiliated Roberts Environmental Center and the executive committee of the State Bar of Nevada’s Environmental and Natural Resources Section. Banks has been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers list every year since 2023.