Shahriar Attaie

Founder and Managing Director

Full Send Partners

Bankers/Lenders

As founder and managing director of Los Angeles-based Full Send Partners, Shahriar “Shar” Attaie brings 25 years of investment banking experience to middle-market companies. He launched the firm in 2023 after advising clients at Houlihan Lokey, Intrepid Investment Bankers, FocalPoint Partners and Libra Securities. In 2025, the firm served as exclusive financial adviser to Daring Foods, the leading U.S. brand of unbreaded plant-based chicken, in its acquisition by Australia-based v2food in partnership with Ajinomoto Co. Attaie followed in 2026 by advising on the sale of Wild Tribute, a lifestyle and apparel company supporting America’s national parks, to L2 Brands. He is affiliated with ACG Los Angeles. In just over two years, Full Send Partners has advised on five completed transactions valued from roughly $20 million to $100 million.