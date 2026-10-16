Managing Director

BAM Ventures

Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

As a managing director of BAM Ventures, Shamin Rostami Walsh has spent nearly a decade backing early-stage beauty, personal care and consumer brands, often as the first institutional investor. Her early investments include Merit Beauty, Versed, Shani Darden Skin Care, Rael, Blueland and Birdy Grey, while her portfolio also spans Neuro, Llama Naturals and Zola. Walsh serves on the board of fertility-wellness brand Bird&Be. She started her career as a transactional attorney and later became a consumer-focused partner at a firm with fulfillment, cold-storage and manufacturing assets. Over a 17-year angel investing track record, Walsh made early bets on Sweetgreen, Flexport and Sir Kensington’s. She has taught entrepreneurial finance as an adjunct professor at Loyola Marymount University and mentors through the Fulfillment Fund and Teach For America.

