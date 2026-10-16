Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Legal Services

A 2026 Best Lawyers in America honoree for environmental litigation, Sherry E. Jackman is a partner in the Environmental Law Group at Greenberg Glusker LLP. A J.D./MBA, she advises brands on product labeling, advertising, chemical regulation and extended producer responsibility and defends them against claims under California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act and Automatic Renewal Law. Jackman has guided clients through the first compliance deadlines of SB 54, California’s packaging law, and the nation’s first textile producer responsibility program. Reuters, Law360 and Bloomberg Law have published her regulatory analysis. She formerly chaired the board of the Coalition for Clean Air, a California nonprofit founded in 1971, and guest lectures at UCLA School of Law. Jackman counsels more than 100 consumer-facing companies, from emerging brands to Fortune 500 manufacturers.

