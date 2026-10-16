Chief Executive Officer

Live Tinted

Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Executive or Founder

Having helped build EOS into one of personal care’s most recognizable brands, Sherry Ritika Jhawar is chief executive officer of Live Tinted, a beauty brand known for skincare-infused complexion and SPF makeup. A board member since 2023, she now directs retail expansion, innovation, partnerships and international growth. Jhawar started at L’Oréal before joining the founding team of EOS, where she spent nearly eight years as head of marketing and innovation. She later advised and invested in emerging brands and co-founded Blended Strategy Group, a strategic marketing agency for founders and growing companies. Jhawar sits on the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors and the board of Rare Beauty Brands, home to Patchology and Kate Somerville.