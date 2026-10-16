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Ballard Spahr LLP

Legal Services

Honored with a California Daily Journal Top 10 Defense Verdict, Stephanie Sheridan is a partner at Ballard Spahr LLP, where she leads the Retail and E-Commerce Industry team and manages the new San Francisco office. A litigator since 1988, she has defended hundreds of consumer class actions for luxury houses, department stores, online startups, hotels and restaurants. Sheridan’s trials have ended in defense verdicts, with one exception that required no payout. Recently, she co-led dismissals with prejudice for Ulta Beauty under California’s Yelp Law and for Zazzle and Shiekh under the Song-Beverly Credit Card Act; all three are now on appeal. She spent more than a decade on the national board of Legal Momentum, a women’s rights legal advocacy group. The Retail Practice Group she founded 20 years ago now serves more than 200 active retail clients.

