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Susan Avery Ford

Susan Avery Ford

Senior Vice President
Citizens Bank
Bankers/Lenders

Susan Avery Ford is a senior vice president at Citizens Bank, where she plays a significant role in expanding the bank’s presence in the high-growth consumer sector. She joined Citizens after a tenure at J.P. Morgan and advises accelerators along with founder-led and private equity-sponsored companies in beauty, personal care, apparel and food and beverage. Ford pairs financial strategy with sector knowledge, a combination that has carried dozens of companies through growth phases, acquisitions, recapitalizations and complex capital raises. During a stretch of volatile interest rates, shifting consumer demand and economic uncertainty, she has helped clients, including some of the consumer sector’s fastest-growing brands, secure growth capital, optimize working capital, broaden distribution and strengthen balance sheets. A UCLA graduate, she has spent more than two decades in the banking industry.

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