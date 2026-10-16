Co-Founder

Refine Public Relations

Strategic Communications & Brand Advisory

As the co-founder of Refine Public Relations, Tera Ashley Leuthauser gives Southern California consumer brands direct access to senior communications counsel. Over 18 years in New York and Los Angeles, she has represented Prada, Chanel, Burberry, Disney, Vans and Glow Recipe. Leuthauser’s executive roles include president of Be Social, which she restructured before its acquisition, and senior vice president at Chasen Creative Media. She launched Refine in 2023 with longtime mentee Erin Foltz, and the agency now counsels Project ReWear, R0AM, Bio Creative Labs and the 122-year-old Jewish Free Loan Association. At Bollare, where she was vice president, she managed a 20-person team, retained accounts for about six years on average and helped grow the agency’s client roster from about 40 to more than 100.

