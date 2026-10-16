Partner; Chair of the Tax Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Legal Services

A 2026 Lawdragon Leading Global Tax Lawyer, Vanja Habekovic is a partner and chair of the tax department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. She began her career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, working on billion-dollar equity and debt offerings. Habekovic now handles mergers and acquisitions, executive compensation, international tax, 1031 exchanges and financings for clients in fashion, technology, art and real estate, and she defends them in high-stakes audits. Her recent fashion and beauty work includes a California apparel brand’s Series A closing and multiple financing rounds for a female-founded Los Angeles skincare company. The Los Angeles Business Journal named her to its 2025 Women of Influence: Attorneys list. Habekovic has appeared on the Southern California Super Lawyers list every year from 2020 through 2026.

