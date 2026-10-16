Partner & Co-Lead of Digital Health Industry Group

Covington & Burling LLP

Legal Services

Wade Ackerman is a partner and co-lead of the Digital Health Industry Group at Covington & Burling LLP. He brings 20 years spanning private practice and senior FDA and Capitol Hill roles to regulatory work for life sciences, technology and consumer products companies. As an outside adviser to Johnson & Johnson Consumer and later Kenvue, Ackerman worked with congressional committees on over-the-counter drug reform enacted through the CARES Act.

He sits on the Legal Council of the Williams Institute at UCLA Law and the advisory board of Harvard Law School’s Petrie-Flom Center and previously spent eight years as a Keck Graduate Institute trustee. Ackerman led negotiations for the Personal Care Products Council on the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, the first major overhaul of FDA cosmetics oversight since 1938.