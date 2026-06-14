While the show business spotlight shines brightest for the on-camera product, it’s all fiscally, legally and logistically possible. The industry routinely makes headlines with its stars, red carpet premieres and award ceremonies, but it’s the quiet force of trusted advisors off-camera - the lawyers, accountants, business managers, wealth advisors and other trusted experts - who ensure that the show will go on smoothly and successfully.

With recent challenges ranging from global trade conflict, emerging tariffs, supply chain complications, emerging tech innovations and constantly evolving protocols, it is these unsung heroes who handle the complex realities of the business. They are the ones fielding the urgent calls in the middle of the night, making sure payments clear, rights are secured and crises are averted. Without them, projects could falter before they ever make it to an audience.

LA Times Studios is excited to present this section profiling uniquely talented visionaries in the entertainment industry. The trusted advisors listed alphabetically below have demonstrated exceptional skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary guidance and contributions to the Southern Californian entertainment business community at large. It’s time they take a well-earned and overdue bow.