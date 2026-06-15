Co-Owner & Co-CEO

Medium Rare

As co-owner and co-CEO, Adam Richman leads Medium Rare, a prominent entertainment company that transforms high-profile celebrity brands into live event franchises. He operates as a core business partner to legendary personalities, including Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski to build repeatable, brand-anchored experiential festivals. This expertise extends to massive live event production, famously serving as the co-architect for Shaquille O’Neal’s global entertainment career and co-owning the iconic Shaq’s Fun House franchise. Leveraging this record of success, Richman expanded his corporate portfolio into a designated Inc. 5000 enterprise while establishing the company as the second-largest producer of live events during the Super Bowl. He sustains this momentum by driving unprecedented weekend revenue figures, recently generating more than $20 million across three flagship events during Super Bowl LIX in February 2026.