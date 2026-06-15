Manager

Withum

Manager in the Los Angeles office of Withum Alan Iosue manages complex target capital structures and special allocations for the theatre and arts sectors. He develops forward-looking tax strategies to maximize deductions and operational efficiencies for production companies and professional athletes. Iosue recently performed a comprehensive review of an entertainment client’s tax return to uncover $65,000 in savings through previously overlooked R&D and PTE tax credits. This expertise extends to the global workforce as he leads training initiatives for the firm’s staff in both the United States and India. Leveraging this record of technical excellence, he provides strategic guidance on wealth protection through published insights for the Withum professional audience. Iosue serves as the CFO of the Strong Community Foundation and organizes care package donations for the Foster Children’s Resource Center.