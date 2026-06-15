Principal

GHJ

Principal at GHJ Alan Perry spearheads forensic accounting, contractual revenue analysis and profit participation audits for Hollywood’s premier studios and talent blocks. He commands 27 years of specialized entertainment industry experience to translate complex studio data into actionable insights that guarantee absolute contract compliance for creative stakeholders. This expertise extends to sophisticated litigation support and multi-million-dollar royalty dispute resolutions across Southern California’s media ecosystem. Leveraging this record of success, Perry preserves financial equity for clients by auditing contractual agreements tied directly to the industry’s highest-grossing film and iconic television properties. He maintains deep professional alignment across the state’s financial sector through active memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.