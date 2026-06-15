Founder & CEO

Roku

Propelling the organization to achieve a fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit advertising growth, Anthony Wood is the founder and CEO at Roku. He leverages 29 years of television and digital media experience to scale the nation’s premier streaming platform across diverse global markets. This expertise extends to subscription video-on-demand innovation, recently launching the ad-free premium subscription service Howdy at a market-leading price of $2.99 per month. Leveraging this record of success, Wood expanded the platform’s distribution ecosystem by securing nearly 10,000 hours of premium entertainment assets from major studios, including Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. This leadership trajectory supports the systemic transition of modern digital media monetization, establishing the platform’s proprietary channel as the most-watched free ad-supported streaming television service nationwide.

