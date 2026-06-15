Aram Rappaport

Founder & CEO

The Network

Launching nine premium original titles to compete directly against multi-billion-dollar corporate entertainment titans, Aram Rappaport is the founder & CEO at The Network. He writes, directs and produces original dramatic series for the independent streaming platform, including the Gilded-Age murder mystery series The Artist starring Mandy Patinkin. This expertise extends to global commercial advertising, having previously established the creative agency The Boathouse to architect major promotional campaigns for prominent corporate clients like Apple and Netflix. Leveraging this record of success, Rappaport forged the streamer’s prestige brand by writing, producing and directing its inaugural dramatic series The Green Veil starring John Leguizamo.