Kroll

Director, Valuation Advisory Services

Arya S. Rahimian is a director at Kroll, where he leads valuation advisory services across media, tech and sports sectors. With 11 years at the firm, he has handled valuations for business interests, IP and securities for Fortune 500 companies and early-stage startups alike. Rahimian’s work supports mergers, financial reporting, joint ventures, tax planning and litigation. He has led the valuation of sports franchises, including their media rights and athlete likenesses. He works with clients in streaming, gaming, software and e-commerce. Rahimian also participates in public policy conversations as a member of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle. His advisory focus is grounded in analytics that support complex business decisions.