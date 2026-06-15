Partner & Chair, National Advertising Team

DLA Piper

Benjamin Mulcahy is the partner and chair of the National Advertising Team at DLA Piper. He structures marquee sports and entertainment marketing transactions for global consumer brands, streaming services and Hollywood studios. This expertise extends to massive commercial distribution agreements. Leveraging this record of success, Mulcahy negotiates partnerships, including an Apple Studios product integration and promotional rights agreement with Mercedes-Benz and AMG for F1 – The Movie. He provides high-level counsel to professional athletes and sports teams, directing commercial endorsements and TV asset developments for NBA star Victor Wembanyama. He sustains this momentum with historic acquisitions, headlined by finalizing a massive, multi-year $21-billion NBA agreement that accelerates streaming-first distribution.

