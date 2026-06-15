Partner & Executive Producer

Color Force

Brad Simpson is a partner and executive producer at Color Force, where he develops critically acclaimed independent film and television properties alongside founder Nina Jacobson. He commands three decades of entertainment experience, producing global theatrical blockbusters like Crazy Rich Asians and the massive Hunger Games cinematic franchise. This expertise extends to prestige television production, recently executive producing the FX limited series “Love Story” alongside Ryan Murphy and launching the No. 1 Hulu series “Clipped.” Leveraging this record of success, Simpson secured a comprehensive overall film agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment alongside an overall television renewal with FX. He sustains this momentum by driving elite creative capital, commanding a decorated industry legacy that encompasses two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.

