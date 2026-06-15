Chair, West Coast Litigation

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Chair of West Coast Litigation at Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP, Brent Lehman leads high-stakes disputes involving intellectual property and commercial law. He represents a diverse roster of venture capital investors, major record labels and video game developers in multimillion-dollar courtroom battles. Lehman recently secured a significant federal preliminary injunction for Core Music Group, which prohibited the unauthorized use of the stylized CORE trademark in promotional materials, merchandise, social media and advertising. This expertise in brand protection extends to leading a litigation team focused on achieving decisive outcomes for emerging entertainment companies. He serves on the executive board of the L.A. County Bar Association Entertainment Law and Intellectual Property Section and supports animal welfare by fostering dogs through Hollywood Huskies and volunteering at the Union Rescue Mission.

