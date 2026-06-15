Founder & Managing Director

Artisan

Recognized as one of the global music industry’s most active and influential corporate dealmakers, Brian Richards is the founder and managing director at Artisan. He commands more than two decades of elite financial advisory experience, bridging independent music infrastructure with institutional capital. This expertise extends to massive catalog acquisitions and structured growth equity investments, recently advising on the $250-million sale of Daddy Yankee’s music catalog to Concord. Leveraging this record of success, Richards orchestrated a $500-million capital raise for GoldState Music from Ares and Northleaf Capital alongside a $300-million management buyout for Nettwerk Music Group. He sustains this music industry momentum by capitalizing on an active transaction pipeline that has closed over $3 billion in transactions within the past 18 months.