Partner

Narrative

Bryna Rifkin is a partner at Narrative, where she shepherded high-profile Academy Award campaigns for premier global talent. She directs comprehensive tactical marketing and corporate communications strategies that have driven definitive Oscar-winning performances for cinematic icons, including Marion Cotillard, Jean Dujardin, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Colman. This expertise extends to complex, multi-layered competitive awards positioning, securing additional Academy Award nominations for acclaimed performers like Willem Dafoe, Michael Shannon, Keira Knightley and Adam Driver. Leveraging this record of success, Rifkin structures market-defining media campaigns and festival rollouts to maximize project viability within the global entertainment ecosystem. She sustains this momentum by commanding a decorated career that spans 21 years of elite industry publicity experience, highlighted by her designation as a Publicist Extraordinaire by The Guardian.