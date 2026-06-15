Global Head of Media, Sports & Entertainment

Moelis & Company

Variety500 honoree Carlos Jimenez is the global head of media, sports and entertainment at Moelis & Company. He orchestrated over $125 billion in total deal volume over the past two years, including the $28.1-billion merger between Skydance and Paramount. This expertise extends to the professional sports landscape through the record-setting minority stake sale of the New York Giants and TKO Group’s $3.3-billion acquisition of Professional Bull Riders and IMG from Endeavor Group. Leveraging this record of success, Jimenez guides institutional investors through high-profile leveraged buyouts and transformative restructurings within the digital media sector. He champions diversity in finance as the senior sponsor of the Latino and Hispanic & Allies Employee Network where he mentors early-career professionals entering senior leadership roles.