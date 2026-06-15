President

Roku

President of Roku Charlie Collier directs the operational strategy for the top-ranked TV streaming platform in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has cemented The Roku Channel as the premier free ad-supported service in America where it represents nearly 3% of all domestic television viewing. This leadership extends to technical integration through a milestone partnership with Amazon DSP which allows advertisers to reach a massive footprint of 80 million authenticated CTV households.

Leveraging this record of success, Collier transformed Roku City into a programmable stage for global events, including live content celebrating the theatrical release of Wicked. He drives massive viewer engagement through record-breaking Roku Originals, like “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross,” which secured an immediate series renewal.