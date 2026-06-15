Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP Christina Chang directs the expansive international portfolio of filmmaker Tim Burton by managing the Labyrinth blockbuster exhibition, which has drawn over 600,000 global attendees. She provided end-to-end counsel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Amazon Prime Video documentary “Raise the Flags.”

This expertise extends to the creator economy where she negotiated breakout agreements for Netflix star Harry Jowsey and beauty advocate Aditya Madiraju. Leveraging her reputation as a trusted advisor to marquee talent, Chang structures investment opportunities for Maggie Q and manages complex trademark strategies across domestic and Asian markets. She serves as a member of the Sports Law Association and provides legal oversight for the national cultural event Freely Fest.