Partner & Co-Head, Structured Finance

DLA Piper

Partner and co-head of Structured Finance at DLA Piper Claire J. Hall spearheads a global music rights finance practice that has orchestrated over $5 billion in transactions for elite institutional clients. She pioneered the market for music asset-backed securities by representing Concord in a landmark $1.765-billion securitization involving copyrights from Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift. This financial engineering extends to the independent sector where she managed an $80-million debut ABS for Duetti to democratize catalog monetization for emerging artists. Leveraging this record of performance, Hall secured a $600-million revolving warehouse facility to fuel expanded asset acquisitions across diverse creative genres.