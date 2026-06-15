Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Executive Producer

5&2 Studios

Dallas Jenkins, chairman and chief creative officer at 5&2 Studios, oversees the global production of “The Chosen” and its top-10 animated spin-off “The Chosen Adventures” on Prime Video. In 2026, the first season of “The Chosen” was awarded the Guinness World Record for the most translated season of a streaming series being available in 125 languages (58 dubbed, 86 subbed). His expertise also extends to theatrical distribution through the $60-million box office success of “The Chosen: Last Supper” and the critical acclaim of Lionsgate’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Leveraging this record of performance, Jenkins manages a 25-year career directing faith-based entertainment that has reached 270 million viewers worldwide. He maintains massive industrial influence by expanding his 80,000 square foot studio facility to support original unscripted and scripted programming.