Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Partner

David Hernand is a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he brings over two decades of experience advising on high-profile M&A transactions. Joining the firm’s Los Angeles office in 2024, he is known for representing marquee clients in transformative deals. This year, Hernand advised Metaphysic AI on its $1.43-billion merger with DNEG’s tech division to form Brahma AI and represented audiochuck Media in securing a $40-million investment from The Chernin Group. He also led Vice Media’s sale of Refinery29 and the relaunch of Vice’s digital brands through a joint venture with Savage Ventures. Frequently recognized by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Hernand also serves on the board of The Painted Turtle and is a member of the ABA’s M&A Committee.