Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Partner of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP Ellie Heisler serves as a primary architect for commercially sophisticated creators and digital-first media companies within the modern entertainment landscape. She manages the lifecycle of company formation and commercialization for elite talent, including Alan Chikin Chow and Matty Matheson. This expertise extends to the high-stakes crossover of digitally native talent into traditional platforms where she negotiated major deals with Netflix and orchestrated the successful sale of the social commerce platform Orca. Leveraging this record of strategic brand counsel, Heisler protects the long-term value of enterprises that collectively command hundreds of millions of global subscribers. She provides pro bono intellectual property counsel to If You Heard What I Heard to preserve the stories of Holocaust survivors and combat antisemitism through education.