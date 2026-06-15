Founder & CEO

Reservoir Media

Founder and CEO of Reservoir Media Golnar Khosrowshahi leads the first female-founded independent music company to go public in the United States. She manages a diverse portfolio of master recordings and copyrights ranging from Joni Mitchell to the catalog of Miles Davis. This expertise extends to emerging global markets through the launch of PopIndia and strategic joint ventures with major Jamaican publishers. Leveraging a record of industrial disruption, Khosrowshahi orchestrated a landmark publishing deal with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records covering domestic rights for his entire creative output. She advocates for equitable songwriter compensation as vice chair of the National Music Publishers’ Association and a director for the S.O.N.G.S. Foundation. She maintains a dominant position in the sector after being named to the Billboard 2026 Power List.