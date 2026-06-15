Of Counsel

Covington & Burling LLP

Leading lawyer in his field Hardy Ehlers is of counsel at Covington & Burling LLP. He currently directs the defense for TikTok against high-stakes lawsuits filed by multiple state attorneys general regarding platform disclosures and mature content. This expertise in intellectual property enforcement extends to his successful representation of Netflix in a contract dispute with Evil Genius Games involving the Rebel Moon franchise.

Leveraging a record of creative advocacy, Ehlers co-led the litigation team that secured a global settlement for Universal, Warner and Sony in one of the largest copyright cases in history against major ISPs. He contributes to the legal community by developing First Amendment strategies and mentorship programs for emerging litigators within the California Bar.