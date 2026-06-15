Partner

EY

Partner at EY Ian Eddleston leads the firm’s media and entertainment practice while spearheading the audit operations for two of the world’s largest streaming services. He pioneered the industry’s inaugural accounting processes for streaming revenue models and content valuation during the sector’s infancy. This expertise extends to the coordination of multi-billion dollar cross-border acquisitions as the former global media and entertainment assurance leader.

Leveraging a 38-year career that includes tenures at major studios and independent film entities, Eddleston ensures financial transparency for organizations navigating massive industrial consolidation. He sustains a 15-year commitment to regional environmental preservation by serving on the executive committee and chairing the finance committee for Heal the Bay. He maintains influence on financial leadership as a long-standing member of the Loyola Marymount University accounting advisory board.