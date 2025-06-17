A portrait of Ilissa Samplin

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Partner, Co-Chair of the Media, Entertainment & Technology Practice Group

Ilissa Samplin, partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, co-chairs the f irm’s media, entertainment & technology practice and is a lead litigator in some of the industry’s highest-stakes disputes. She has been with Gibson Dunn for 12 years and represents clients such as AMC Networks, Warner Bros., Yahoo! and Lady Gaga in cases involving copyright, defamation and profit participation. Samplin also advises on licensing and intellectual property, often taking matters through trial or arbitration. Her clients include major studios, streamers and emerging platforms. She recently secured a key victory in “The Walking Dead” litigation and defended Peacock in a $100-million suit by Sean Combs. Samplin’s legal acumen and trial experience make her one of the top litigators navigating high value entertainment and tech disputes in U.S. courts.