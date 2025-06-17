Loeb & Loeb LLP

Chair, Entertainment Labor

As chair of Loeb & Loeb’s entertainment labor group, Ivy Kagan Bierman is a nationally recognized labor attorney and thought leader known for guiding studios, networks and digital platforms through complex guild and union negotiations. With over 35 years of experience, she advises clients including Warner Bros. Animation, STX, BuzzFeed and Flawless AI on collective bargaining, strike navigation, interim agreements and workplace conduct. During the 2023 dual strikes, Bierman was a vital voice, offering around-the-clock counsel and publicly advocating for respectful labor-management relations. She also serves as co-chair of her firm’s DEI Committee and teaches at Pepperdine, Northwestern and University of Miami law schools. She sits on Mayor Karen Bass’ Entertainment Industry Workforce Development Subcommittee and is a co-founder of GreenLight Women.