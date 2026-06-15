Partner

Greenberg Glusker

Honored as Legal 500’s US Elite in Los Angeles for Media and Entertainment, James Molen is a partner at Greenberg Glusker. He orchestrates high-stakes trial strategies for premier entertainment entities, technology firms and celebrity clients, including Tom Cruise and James Cameron. This expertise extends to complex telecommunications and digital assets, recently securing a historic $33-million recovery for a tech entrepreneur in a landmark SIM swap arbitration against T-Mobile. Leveraging this record of success, Molen handles high-profile intellectual property defenses, including representing Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment in an active copyright action regarding the Avatar franchise. He channels his civic focus into hyper-specific pro bono advocacy by resolving overwhelming tax liabilities for the Inner City Law Center as their pro bono champion.

