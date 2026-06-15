Partner & Chair, Media, Entertainment & Sports Litigation Practice

Stris & Maher LLP

Jill Basinger is a partner and chair of the Entertainment, Media, and Sports Litigation Practice at Stris & Maher LLP. She commands a reputation as a go-to litigator for Hollywood’s most consequential disputes. Drawing on her decade-long tenure at Glaser Weil and subsequent role as Chief Legal Officer for Discovery Land Company, she represents agencies, studios, production companies, talent, executives, investors, media organizations, and other prominent industry participants in high-stakes disputes.

Her practice extends to matters that play out behind closed doors and in front-page news alike. She is currently serving as the public face of Kathy Ireland’s $100 million lawsuit against the former managers of her international business empire, where Basinger has become a regular presence in national media coverage of the dispute.