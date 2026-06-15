Partner

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Named to Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers for two consecutive years, Jillian Nicole London is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. She serves as a strategist for a media practice where she manages high-visibility entertainment disputes in California. This expertise extends to the intersection of technology and labor where she represents Range Media Partners in a landmark conflict against Creative Artists Agency involving the Talent Agency Act. Leveraging this record of success, London provides counsel to media titans, such as Apple and Warner Bros. on sensitive profit participation claims and First Amendment litigation. She maintains a robust pro bono commitment by filing amicus briefs in the Supreme Court and serving on the Western Justice Center board.