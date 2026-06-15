Co-Owner & Co-CEO

Medium Rare

Newly celebrated as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and Variety New Leader, Joe Silberzweig is the co-owner and co-CEO at Medium Rare. He orchestrates celebrity-driven live event franchises by forming equal corporate partnerships with global icons like Travis Kelce, Guy Fieri and Rob Gronkowski. This expertise extends to multi-platform brand management, serving as the co-architect of Shaquille O’Neal’s live music career as DJ Diesel across major festival residencies. Leveraging this record of success, Silberzweig is scaling nationwide sports entertainment properties by producing the upcoming Sports Illustrated World Cup event series launching in Los Angeles. He also sustains this momentum by driving unprecedented festival revenue metrics, recently generating more than $20 million across three massive events during Super Bowl LIX in February 2026.

